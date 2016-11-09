MSNBC's Chris Matthews Wants People To Know About That Time JFK Went To A Porno Movie

Kennedy was trying to "hide from the news" on the night of the 1960 West Virginia primary. "They tried to go to a nice one, and that was closed," Matthews said. "So they went to the other one."

TV news coverage of this election has been weird enough already, but Chris Matthews of MSNBC took it to a whole new level this evening by casually mentioning that one time in 1960 when John F. Kennedy went to see a porno on an election primary night.

Chatting with other hosts on MSNBC, Matthews was trying to make the point that candidates tend to seek distractions to take their mind off election results. For example, he said, Kennedy once did something interesting with his friend Ben Bradlee, the legendary editor of the Washington Post.

"Jack Kennedy, with Ben Bradlee, his buddy, they went off to see a porn movie, during the West Virginia primary," Matthews said. "They didn't want to be anywhere near news."

OK then!

Rachel Maddow, a colleague of Matthews', asked whether this meant that the soon-to-be-president and his friend went to a “porn theater.”

"Well, they tried to go to a nice one, and that was closed — they couldn't get in," Matthews clarified. "So they went to the other one."

He added that Kennedy was trying to "hide from the news," as results from the West Virginia primary came in.

This indeed happened, according to this New Yorker story from 1995, which gives additional details about the 1960 incident:



"On the night of the West Virginia primary, the Kennedys and the Bradlees went to see a porno movie—'a nasty thing' called 'Private Property' and 'starring one Katie Manx as a horny housewife.' Imagine the uproar today."

FYI, here's a synopsis of "Private Property", from IMDB: