From Liquid Swords To Liquid Meals: GZA Shows Up For Soylent

business

The Wu-Tang Clan and Silicon Valley's favorite meal-replacement drink, together at last. Here are the pictures that prove it.

By William Alden

Headshot of William Alden

William Alden

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 15, 2017, at 1:37 p.m. ET

This is GZA. You probably know him as a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan and the artist behind the canonical hip-hop album Liquid Swords.

Getty Images / Via Soylent

But the other day, GZA played a new role: celebrity pitchman for Soylent, the meal-replacement drink that has fans among Silicon Valley techies.

Getty Images / Via Soylent

Here's GZA holding a bottle of cacao-flavored Soylent.

The rapper performed at a Soylent party during the SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas, over the weekend.

Getty Images / Via Soylent

He also posed for pictures with Soylent's CEO, Rob Rhinehart, who has called the experience of grocery shopping a "multisensory living nightmare."

Getty Images / Via Soylent
The party was lit, obviously.

Getty Images / Via Soylent

Soylent-based cocktails were served.

Getty Images / Via Soylent

And Soylent sauce was poured on some BBQ.

Getty Images / Via Soylent

Trigger warning!

This is not fake news. Soylent was actually poured on that BBQ.

Getty Images / Via Soylent
Here's a closeup of the menu.

Getty Images / Via Soylent

This should be illegal in the state of Texas.

Getty Images and BuzzFeed News / Via Soylent

In any case, people seemed to have a good time.

Getty Images / Via Soylent

And it's interesting to see GZA branching out in new directions.

Getty Images / Via Soylent

We have just one humble request.

Getty Images / Via Soylent

Do not release an album called Liquid Meals.

Getty Images / Via Soylent
