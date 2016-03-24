DocuSign's Incoming CEO Bolts At The Last Minute

"Another company with unlimited resources approached him with an offer," DocuSign said.

An executive who had been poised to join the software startup DocuSign as its new CEO made an eleventh-hour decision to join another company instead, DocuSign said on Thursday.

The executive, whom DocuSign did not identify, changed his mind after "another company with unlimited resources approached him with an offer," the startup said. "After careful consideration, he chose to join the other company."

The San Francisco-based DocuSign, which makes electronic signature software, has been valued by investors at $3 billion and was reported to be pursuing an initial public offering.

Its current CEO and chairman, Keith Krach, announced last fall that he would step down as CEO once the company found a successor, according to a Recode report at the time. Two other executives, including founder Tom Gonser, also handed in their resignations, Fortune reported last month.

The change of heart by the would-be successor to Krach will likely raise additional questions about DocuSign's future. DocuSign had been confident enough in this person's intentions to join that it had set up briefings with at least one reporter.

"Canceling DocuSign Briefing," read the subject line of an email sent by a spokesperson to BuzzFeed News on Thursday.

The full email is copied below: