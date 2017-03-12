Austin's Uber Replacements Flunked An Important Test During SXSW

The SXSW Conference was supposed to be a triumph for RideAustin and Fasten, which emerged after Uber and Lyft pulled out of the city.

Austin's homegrown ride-hailing services, which sprang up after Uber and Lyft left the city in protest of a local rule, had hoped to ace the task of shuttling the global tech and media elite around the SXSW Conference and Festivals here this weekend.

But these apps — which claim Uber can be replaced, and that there's no "secret sauce" behind its spectacular success — failed a major stress test during their moment in the spotlight last night.

With rain pouring down and crowds of festival attendees hopping from party to party, RideAustin and Fasten, two popular ride-hail apps in town, went totally dead for at least portions of the evening. Fasten, a small startup from Boston that paid to be the "official" ride-hail service of SXSW, experienced a 12-times increase in demand Saturday night that forced it offline for at least an hour. RideAustin, a nonprofit that's especially popular among locals, was down for "several hours," it said in a Facebook post, after its database was overloaded.

The local ride-hail apps still have a week to try to redeem themselves, but this weekend was supposed to be a triumph for them. RideAustin, Fasten, and others emerged in the Texas capital after Uber and Lyft exited last May, protesting a requirement that their drivers be fingerprinted for background checks. The local services portrayed the departure of the two behemoths as typical of the bullying capitalists from Silicon Valley.

But on Saturday night, these homespun upstarts found themselves weathering a storm of customer rage that is all too familiar to Uber and Lyft.

"Spent an hour trying to find a ride," tweeted Ryan Hoover, a well-known techie from San Francisco who founded Product Hunt. "Austin is broken w/o Uber or Lyft. Other ridesharing apps aren't working and all the taxis are full."

Others went on Twitter to post screenshots of the flatlining apps or of the breathtakingly high fares they had to pay when service was available. Fasten says it doesn't use surge pricing — instead letting customers choose to pay more to attract drivers, with so-called "boost pricing" — but that claim rang hollow to riders who paid, in one example, more than $60 to go less than 5 miles on Saturday.