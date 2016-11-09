A Tech Mogul Said He'd Push For California To Secede If Trump Won

"If Trump wins I am announcing and funding a legitimate campaign for California to become its own nation," Shervin Pishevar tweeted.

Many in Silicon Valley are freaked out at the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency. But with the race seemingly getting tighter, one tech titan took things a little further by saying that he'd push for California to secede from the nation if Trump were to win.

1/ If Trump wins I am announcing and funding a legitimate campaign for California to become its own nation.

Shervin Pishevar, a well-known investor in lots of startups and the co-founder of Hyperloop One, made the provocative comment in a tweet this evening:

Other tech leaders have previously fantasized about an independent California — or at least an independent Silicon Valley. A few years ago, one wanted to chop California up into six states.

Tonight, another tech leader, Dave Morin, said he sympathized with Pishevar's proposal and would "partner" with him on it. Morin is also an investor and was a co-founder of the social network Path.