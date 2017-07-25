I'm One Of The People Investigating Trump On Twitter. You Should Work With Us, Not Mock Us.

Some call it “the pure id of a strand of conspiratorial thought of the left.” Others say it’s “a fake news bubble for liberals,” where “D-list Twitter celebrities are spewing unhinged takes and loosely-connected conspiracy theories.” But the community of Trump-focused citizen journalists that has formed on Twitter is one that I love being a part of — and the professional media should be nurturing it, not making it the butt of their jokes.

Sure, the nurture we deserve may be more like the kind you’d devote to a slightly awkward younger sibling. But within the conspiracy-hunting culture that is so often maligned, there’s a budding group of passionate, skilled researchers and writers finding their feet. Coverage of high-profile figures like Louise Mensch, Claude Taylor, Eric Garland, or Adam Khan has been overwhelmingly negative, and has completely overshadowed the dozens (perhaps hundreds) of others — many inspired by them.

I’ve been following these citizen journalists closely, because I am one of them.

My journey began on November 9. I was disillusioned by the media, and desperate to learn as much as possible. I quickly found that obsessive research, like drinking or drugs, numbed my political anger and depression. At first, I wanted to find a smoking gun or proof of collusion, to be the next Woodward or Bernstein exposing this generation’s version of Watergate. Quickly I learned about the vast, complex web of political, corporate, social, and religious organizations connected to Trumpworld. A shy Twitter user, I compiled hundreds of pages of notes before tentatively tweeting, then creating flow charts, and then tweeting out my research a whole lot more.

Twitter citizen journalists spend a lot of time in the weeds, combing through original source material: real estate filings, business incorporation listings, legal documents, or old but newly relevant articles. The work often gets messy. Some of the resulting threads are like Russian nesting dolls, with multiple tweets each embedding older threads — it’s easy to find yourself many layers deep and completely lost.

Other threads are team efforts, and following along is a wild ride. One person tweets about a Trump deal in Baku, and someone else replies with information about organized crime in Kazakhstan. Suddenly, there’s an oligarch on a yacht in St. Barts, and a time machine whizzes you back to the 2008 financial crisis in Iceland. Someone notes a mysterious flight path from Qatar to Aspen, and eventually, there’s a skiing-cat GIF. It’s fascinating. It also makes your head spin.

Trump/Russia stories stir up strong feelings, and the research is often delivered with a large dollop of emotion. Facts and data mix with opinion and attitude, and create a potent cocktail that may only appeal to certain tastes. And the most common issue, covered extensively by the media, is the lack of editorial oversight.