17 Recent And Upcoming Books From Indie Publishers You Need To Read

When Danielle’s father is killed by Nazis in occupied Paris, she flees to the countryside with her mother, who joins the French Resistance and leaves Danielle in the care of family friends. In the village, Danielle must hide her Jewish heritage, she learns to do the chores common to rural life (like butchering and milking), and perfect her Catholic prayers. In her new identity, she becomes Marie-Jeanne, a model student and a consummate Christian. As years pass, it is harder and harder for Danielle to separate herself from Marie-Jeanne. She forms strong bonds with the family who has taken her in, and while her longing for her mother never truly leaves, it becomes less present. “The hour between dog and wolf” refers to dusk, when it is difficult to tell what is safe and what is dangerous. Ison’s protagonist spends much of her time in this space, with her ability to decide who to believe shattered by having to live a lie. The Hour Between Dog and Wolf is an intricately detailed portrait of a young woman who must learn to trust in deeply challenging circumstances.

