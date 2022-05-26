A Genocide Left Their Families In A Cycle Of Trauma. Now, A Generation Of Cambodian Americans is Finding A Path Toward Healing.

“As children, as teenagers, how could we help our families when we were trying to deal with it ourselves?” Nourn said. “We’d stay away from the home, the violence that was going on at home, the trauma that our parents were experiencing, because we were dealing with our own experiences living in the US.”

Nourn’s mother took it hard when she was arrested, blaming herself though never explaining why. When Nourn went to prison, her mother began calling her at least twice a week. “Before my incarceration, we couldn’t have a normal conversation,” she said. “My mother never really had a healthy conversation with me. She would always talk at me.”

The other women incarcerated with Nourn had told her about the support group for domestic violence survivors in prison. Hearing about other women’s experiences, she opened up about her own. She met with a therapist and started understanding how the trauma and violence of her upbringing shaped her feelings, relationships, and actions.

Throughout this self-discovery, her mother would ask her pointed, leading questions in their phone calls that seemed to apply not just to Nourn but herself: “How did you end up in that violent type of relationship?” “In a way, she was asking, how could you just not walk away? And then I’d say to her, ‘Well, remember, Mom, you tried to leave like that many times. But you always came back,’” she recalled.

Nourn appealed her case on the grounds of battered woman syndrome, and in 2006 her sentence was reduced to 15 years. As Nourn prepared to go before the parole board in 2017, her mother sent her the letter she planned to give the parole board to argue for her daughter’s release. In it, she blamed herself for not being a good mother and not providing Nourn with a good upbringing due to her own unprocessed trauma.

In their phone calls, she told Nourn of her years of constant fear. She told her daughter how she didn’t think she would survive the perilous journey of land mines and muddy rivers to Thailand, trudging for days on foot along roads that often took her past dead bodies. But it wasn’t until the parole letter that Nourn’s mother revealed a secret she had kept hidden almost her entire life: that when she believed she had finally arrived to safety, she was gang-raped by Thai soldiers at a refugee camp. “I remember reading the letter over and over again, and just crying,” Nourn said. “Then I got on the phone with her, and she told me the only other person who knew about this was my stepfather.”

Nourn added, “My mother told me, ‘I’ve only been with two men in my life. That’s your father and your stepfather.’ She was a virgin when she was raped. She told me, ‘I really don’t know what love is. Any man that I got with, it was not out of love. It was for protection.’”