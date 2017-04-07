The Color You See “The Dress” Might Depend On When You Wake Up

Two years after The Dress broke the internet, scientists are converging on an explanation: The dress color you see depends on unconscious assumptions about the light shining on it.

The day after a viral BuzzFeed post asked about the color of a certain striped cocktail dress, neuroscientist Pascal Wallisch pulled up the infamous photo on his laptop and showed it to his wife.

Why are people freaking out about this, he asked her, when it’s so obviously white and gold?

“And she said, ‘What are you talking about? It’s obviously black and blue,’” Wallisch, a clinical assistant professor of psychology at New York University, told BuzzFeed News. “I knew she wouldn’t screw with me — she’s very serious, she’s a lawyer. So I realized immediately that nothing that we know about color vision could explain this.”

Tens of millions of people were having the same argument, leading to a cultural phenomenon now known as simply “The Dress.” In the two years since, at least half a dozen studies have come out trying to answer the question on everyone’s minds: How could two people look at the same photo — on the same screen, at the same time — and have such dramatically different perceptions?

This research has coalesced on an intriguing explanation: The color you see on the dress depends on the unconscious assumptions your brain makes about the light shining on it. People who assume that the dress is in shadow — that is, basking in blue light — will usually see it as yellow, presumably because their brains are subconsciously subtracting blue from the scene to take the shadow into account. Conversely, people whose brains assume the dress is under artificial lights are more likely to see it as blue, because they’re mentally discounting yellow.

But why do certain people make one assumption and not the other?

No one knows exactly, but Wallisch provides one answer in a study published earlier this year. Surveying more than 13,000 people — the largest published study of The Dress to date — he finds that early risers tend to see the frock as gold and white, whereas night owls are slightly more likely to see it as blue and black.

This makes sense, he says, because people who wake up early are, over their lifetimes, exposed to more blue light (from the sky) than are people who tend to stay up into the night, surrounded by artificial yellow light.

For these scientists who have studied The Dress, the photo has profound implications.

“What I find fascinating is that it’s basically some kind of belief or knowledge that people have about the scene that influences what they see,” said Christoph Witzel, a vision scientist at the Justus Liebig University of Giessen in Germany who published a study about the illumination of The Dress this year. “It means that very fundamental things such as colors, that we think are just there, that we believe are parts of the outside world, in reality can be influenced by what we believe.”

For about a month after The Dress appeared, Wallisch said, it was all he and his colleagues could talk about. It was (and still is) one of the only images known to produce such striking differences in color perception from one person to another. “It was like finding a new organ, or a new species,” he said.

