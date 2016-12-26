16 Depressing AF Science And Health Stories From 2016

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has never been much of a science fan. In 2012, he tweeted that global warming was invented by the Chinese. In 2014 he wrote that vaccines cause autism. And now, it seems that several people he's chosen to lead his administration are skeptical or even openly hostile of government research:

—Rick Perry, former Texas governor and Trump's pick to head the Department of Energy, said at the 2011 presidential debate that he'd get rid of the agency. The $30 billion DOE maintains the country's nuclear arsenal and is its largest funder of physics research.

—Scott Pruitt, Oklahoma's attorney general and Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, has proposed dismantling that agency and has sued it over its Clean Power Plan. He's also a climate skeptic, writing in May that "scientists continue to disagree about the degree and extent of global warming and its connection to the actions of mankind.”

—Two people on Trump's EPA transition team, Christopher Horner and David Schnare, have led coal-funded organizations that have sued the EPA over its Clean Power Plan and have tried to sue universities to acquire emails of climate scientists. (Horner also denies that the Earth is getting hotter, once writing that “the atmosphere inarguably shows no appreciable warming.")

—Rex Tillerson, Trump's choice for secretary of state, is the CEO of Exxon Mobil, the country's largest oil company and thus one of the prime contributors to global warming. (Under Tillerson's leadership, though, the company acknowledged for the first time that climate change is real.)