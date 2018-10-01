Two scientists have been awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for a method of harnessing the immune system to attack cancer. James P. Allison, of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, and Tasuku Honjo, of Kyoto University in Japan, independently discovered that certain proteins can act as brakes on the immune system. When those brakes are lifted, immune cells will attack cancer as if it were a foreign invader. The approach is technically known as "immune checkpoint inhibition."

In the 1980s, scientists discovered an important part of the immune system known as T-cell receptors, which bind to foreign invaders in the body, such as bacteria or viruses. When T-cells recognize something foreign, they help turn on the body's defenses. A protein called CTLA-4 acts as a brake on a T-cell, blocking it from action. In a key experiment in 1994 at the University of California, Berkeley, Allison discovered how to lift this brake in mice. "The results were spectacular," according to the Nobel announcement. By turning up the animals' immune systems in this way, they were cured of cancer. More than a decade later, in 2010, clinical trials showed that this approach could work in people with metastatic melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. "In several patients signs of remaining cancer disappeared," the announcement said. "Such remarkable results had never been seen before in this patient group." Allison said he was "honored and humbled" to get the prize, according to a statement released by MD Anderson. "A driving motivation for scientists is simply to push the frontiers of knowledge. I didn’t set out to study cancer, but to understand the biology of T cells, these incredible cells travel our bodies and work to protect us."