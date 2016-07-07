BuzzFeed News

A Black Police Officer Addressed Alton Sterling’s Shooting In A Powerful Facebook Live Video

"You're afraid of people that don't look like you."

By Victoria Sanusi

Posted on July 7, 2016, at 6:34 p.m. ET

Nakia Jones, a police officer from Ohio, went on Facebook Live on Wednesday to address Alton Sterling's fatal shooting by police officers in Louisiana.

Her video has been viewed 4 million times.

In the video Jones said: "If you are white and you work in a black community and you are racist, you need to be ashamed of yourself."

"If you are that officer that's prejudiced take the uniform off and put the KKK hoodie on," she said.

"You're afraid of people that don't look like you. You have no business in that uniform," she said.

Jones explained that she decided to work in a African-American community to make a difference.

"If it was my son, I don't know what I would do," she said.

She added: "We're killing each other. We have to stand together."

Many people shared Jones' video online with supportive messages.

folks, let's have &amp; watch the back of officer Nakia Jones. cuz she may get it more than the killer cops 🙏🏿 https://t.co/GE5l9MpBJm
fafa sojidellha @fafa019

Never seen anything like this. And it's no surprise that it would take a Black female cop to take this type of stand https://t.co/7wdPFjPqW4
elle @spokenELLE

This video of #nakiajones is so raw and real! #newsonenow
Momcapade @momcapade

"Take the uniform off if you" I got chills #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/596MXEy901
Jinki™ @shineexxx

Nakia Jones, a police officer speaks out on the injustice and violence in America. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/Xo0ZtCwJB0
♕☾ @Mvriaan

BuzzFeed News has contacted Jones for more on her video and will update when she responds.

