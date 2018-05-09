New US Sanctions On Iran Aren't Likely To Have A Significant Impact

With France, the United Kingdom and Germany vowing to stay in the Iran nuclear deal, reimposing US sanctions may not be enough to bring Iran to the bargaining table.

Despite President Donald Trump’s dramatic speech on Tuesday announcing that the US was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, it was not clear that the imposition of US sanctions will have a significant effect on Iran's main source of income, oil sales.

Previous US sanctions had little impact on Iran until the Obama administration got international buy-in from major purchasers of Iranian oil in Europe and Asia. This time, however, it's unlikely that any will join in Trump's new sanctions regime.

France, Germany and the UK vowed in a joint statement to stick with the deal. Iran also said that it would stay in the deal, for now.

Without international support, the reimposition of US sanctions alone is likely to reduce Iranian oil exports by only 200,000 to 300,000 barrels a day, according to a research note by RBC Capital Markets analysts shared with BuzzFeed News. Iran is the world's fifth-largest producer of crude oil, with daily sales of 2.5 million barrels.

Some other analysts said that number could be as much as 500,000 barrels per day. But even so, that is a far cry from 1 million to 1.5 million barrels that were taken off the market daily under the Obama administration when the US, European allies and the United Nations presented a united front to bring Iran to the negotiating table. In 2014, before the deal, Iranian oil sales totaled approximately 1.1 million daily.

RBC said it's possible that the US sanctions might discourage some European companies from investing in Iran and cut back on purchases. But other countries such as India, Turkey and China are not likely to yield to the same pressure.

“We’re getting a real live experiment of how US secondary sanctions work — last time we had a UN structure, partners who were collaborating with us, and a narrative that everyone agreed with,” Richard Nephew, a former State Department official who headed the sanctions team during the Iran negotiations and is now at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, told BuzzFeed News.