Here Are Other Times That The US Military Has Been Asked To House Unaccompanied Children

US bases have been used to house migrant children on at least five occasions since 2012.

The Pentagon has temporarily housed unaccompanied immigrant children on military bases on and off since 2012, but never on the scale or extended timeline being requested by the Trump administration.



The administration has asked the Pentagon to make plans to house up to 32,000 children and families at military installations. Last month, the Department of Health and Human Services asked the Defense Department to make plans “to provide up to 20,000 temporary beds for unaccompanied alien children,” and the Department of Homeland Security followed up with a request to “house and care for an alien family population of 12,000 people.”

If it can't find a facility that works, the Pentagon is being asked to “construct semi-separate, soft-sided camp facilities capable of sheltering up to 4,000 people.” DHS requested that 2,000 of those beds be available within 45 days, although military

officials have indicated that they’re being urged to have them ready sooner.

The current plan is for Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, to house children younger than 18 who were detained crossing the border without family members, while the US Army's Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, would house families, according to Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning. As of Monday, no detained families or children had been transferred yet, officials said.

As the Pentagon has worked with HHS to assess where and how to house such a large number of people, officials have pushed back when asked whether the US military is becoming improperly ensnared in the Trump administration’s controversial immigration policies. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has said repeatedly that this is no different from the US military’s usual mission, pointing to how military bases have sheltered victims of natural disasters and refugees in the past.

“It's been used for Americans who have been thrown out of their homes by natural disasters — we've provided logistical support,” he said at a press conference in Alaska last week. “Providing housing, shelter for those who need it, is a legitimate governmental function. This one … I recognize the political aspects of it, but for us it's a logistics support effort.”

The Pentagon notified lawmakers last month that the HHS request asked the US military to provide beds “for occupancy as early as July through December 31, 2018.” In the past, temporary shelters were usually shuttered after two to four months, and the average stay was roughly 35 days. But if these shelters were to house not just unaccompanied children but also those separated from their parents, that could well be longer as their parents await criminal prosecution.

Under the arrangement, the US military would provide the space but the children would be cared for by HHS's Administration for Children and Families. As in previous years, the Pentagon says that only space not being used by the military will be made available, none of these plans will impact military readiness, and it will be reimbursed for the costs.



Here is a look at previous cases in which the US military has been asked to house immigrant children and families detained at the border, and how they differ from what the Trump administration is asking now.

April 2012: Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio