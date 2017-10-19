A Nigerien official has said US troops acted without proper intelligence. A French official described the battling sides as "overlapping." But there's no official US version.

WASHINGTON – As the US military remained tight-lipped about even basic facts of the deadliest combat incident involving US troops since President Donald Trump took office, lawmakers on Thursday suggested that a subpoena might be necessary to get any details.

The Oct. 4 ambush of US troops in Niger, which left four US Army Green Berets dead, gained new attention this week after Trump told a young mother widowed by the attack that her husband “knew what he signed up for.”

But contradictory accounts from officials suggest that the US military did not know what it was sending its troops into and raised questions about why the US troops had acted on limited intelligence and had no plan in place in case what has been called a routine training patrol went bad.

Nigerien Interior Minister Mohamed Bazoum called the attack by ISIS-linked fighters “a failure of human intelligence” on Thursday.

US and Nigerien troops “weren’t being very careful and were not operating as if they would have on a mission where they expected to deal with an attack,” he told Radio France Internationale.

On Thursday the Pentagon would not answer basic questions, such as the time of the attack, saying it was under investigation. French, US and Nigerien defense officials all described the ambush as a surprise, and painted a picture of confusion on the ground.

Two weeks later, everyone still wants answers, including, it appears, the Pentagon. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis is reportedly dismayed at the lack of detailed information on what happened. US Africa Command has launched “the initial stages” of a formal investigation into the ambush, a Pentagon official confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

US officials have given sometimes contradictory answers about what happened, who evacuated the dead and injured troops, and why a fourth soldier was left behind, his body not recovered until 48 hours later.

Sounding exasperated, Mattis on Thursday said US military leaders “like to know what we're taking about before we talk. We don't have all the accurate information yet.”

Similarly, the Pentagon’s chief spokeswoman Dana White repeatedly insisted the military “will be transparent when we know exactly what happened.”

Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain of Arizona said he was disappointed in the Pentagon’s opaque response and that he has conveyed that to Mattis.

"I'd like to hear them say that they're going to tell the Congress and the American people exactly what happened and why, and why we weren't told about it before,” he told reporters on Capitol Hill on Thursday.



The 12-man team from the Army’s 3rd Special Forces Group and roughly 30 Nigerien soldiers were near the village of Tongo Tongo, just miles from the Mali border, when the attack occurred. They were in unarmored vehicles on what was initially thought to be a low-risk mission, a meeting of village elders for what the military calls KLE, or key leadership engagement.

“It was not meant to be an engagement with the enemy,” AFRICOM spokesman Colonel Mark Cheadle told reporters on Oct. 6. “The threats at the time were deemed to be unlikely, so there was no overhead armed air cover during the engagement.”