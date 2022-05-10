The “Future Of Work” Still Sucks. Just Ask Working Parents.

Carrie Borda, a project manager with two young children in Washington, said she was “wrecked” when her employer suddenly laid off her boss in 2021 despite her view that their team was excelling. Within hours of his departure, managers were on the phone with Borda offering a promotion, which she saw as a sugar-coated request to take on additional workload. “In my mind, after that happened, I was like, ‘I don’t have a future here,’” she said. “Why am I putting everything into this, to know that the work really isn’t valued?”

Borda considered all the times she felt the stress of deadlines while her 5- and 3-year-old kids demanded attention and snacks, the many hours of sleep she had missed because her workdays were being stretched out, the pounds she had lost because she was forgetting to eat in the chaos of daily life. “I was in a bad place, and something had to change,” she said. A few weeks later, she resigned after six years with the company. She decided not to jump into another job right away, and take “a pause in life,” as she described it.

It was March and Borda was among 13 women I had spoken to over the previous two weeks who left the workforce during the pandemic, among the millions of women who had done so. We were witnessing a shift in American workplace equality, and I wanted to know how they were experiencing this transition. I asked how the pandemic had changed the culture of work: It hadn’t, they concluded — that’s why they needed to step away from it. I didn’t foresee how personal these choices would soon become for me.

Not 24 hours after Borda and I spoke, BuzzFeed, my employer for the last seven years, announced that it would downsize its news operation and offer voluntary buyouts to the dozens of journalists across a handful of teams — including me. “This is not your fault,” our editor-in-chief, who resigned amid these changes, wrote in an email that day. BuzzFeed, which had just gone public in December and made $25.9 million in annual profit, said the decision was aimed at reducing costs. I was caught off guard: My annual review had just gone well, and I felt good about the work I was doing. I had managed to dodge previous rounds of cuts and stay employed through the first, and hopefully worst, years of the pandemic. I saw two options: take the voluntary buyout and jump off the cliff into a volatile economy, or try to stick around and see if I’d eventually be pushed off.

My heart sank into my stomach. I crawled into bed, closed my eyes to block out the sun, and lay there for a good, long while as my husband watched over our 5-year-old and 2-year-old. I thought about the challenges I had in common with the women I had spoken with over the last few days — intimate conversations had while pumping breast milk, during kids’ nap times, around pickups and drop-offs, or for as long as the television would keep the children busy. We were in a similar life stage: mid-career, treading the busy, overwhelming, and often expensive lives of working parents with young children. The pandemic disrupted the delicate balance that just barely allowed us to do our jobs and care for our families and ourselves, and we had all been reeling in some way.

For me, the last 25 months have often felt unmanageable, like years of writhing in quicksand, despite having supportive managers and workplace policies, and an engaged husband and parents nearby, who share generously in raising my two young children. I know in context, I have a good version of how things can be, yet the competing demands on my attention and time mean I am always falling short on something. Nothing has been predictable or consistent. Childcare disruptions, a widely discussed problem in the first year of the pandemic, remain common for a multitude of reasons: the virus, the expense, and the shrinking childcare workforce. Last month, 20% of households with children younger than 5 said they were unable to attend daycare due to closures, affordability, or safety concerns, according to census data. A lot of times, kids are just home sick; parents get sick too. Even when school and childcare are stable, I always feel like I should still do more at work and also do more for my family. Now BuzzFeed had inadvertently opened the door for me to take my pause, like millions of women had before me.

While most women who took a break during the pandemic are employed now, the numbers haven’t totally recovered, due to a loss of 1.49 million women in part-time jobs, while the number of employed men has increased slightly. Among women who are still employed, burnout has worsened, and by 2021 1 in 3 said they had considered reducing work hours, moving to a less demanding job, or even leaving the workforce, according to research by McKinsey & Company and Lean In, a workplace equality organization started by Meta’s Chief Operations Officer Sheryl Sandberg. The sense that women are recovering from the impact of the pandemic more slowly across the whole workforce “is very true, and deeply concerning,” said Lean In cofounder Rachel Thomas.