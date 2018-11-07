Housing Is Unaffordable. Here's How People Voted To Solve The Crisis.

Voters around the country on Tuesday reacted to the worsening housing affordability crisis by passing a number of initiatives meant to address the problem, including statewide measures in California and Oregon, as well as local measures in Berkeley; Portland, Oregon; Bellingham, Washington; Telluride, Colorado; Charlotte, North Carolina; Austin; and Chicago.



Voters in multiple states overwhelmingly passed ballot measures to issue bonds or raise taxes to fund affordable housing. Flagstaff, Arizona was the sole exception. The results on rent control, however, were less clear, with a state measure to repeal state rent control limits losing in California, which preempted a local vote on rent control in Berkeley. And while voters in Chicago supported lifting the state-wide ban on rent control, the non-binding vote itself is only advisory and would not repeal the ban, which would have to be proposed by legislators through a bill.

"The relatively large number of housing measures on the ballot this year reflects a national sense of urgency amid rising housing costs, housing analysts say. A lack of federal action and cash-strapped state and local budgets have contributed to the crisis," according to a Wednesday report by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Housing prices are now at their least affordable level in a decade for buyers, and renters, especially those with low-incomes, continue to struggle with rising rates.

Here's a breakdown of the outcomes on state and local ballots:



California