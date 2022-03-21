Violent Attacks On People Who Are Homeless “Are Happening All The Time”

When Jessica Kelly became homeless in Las Vegas in 2020, she carried knives, Tasers, and pepper spray. Trying to sleep often meant climbing on top of jungle gyms at the park, “elevated up, so would nobody come in and try to…you know?” she told BuzzFeed News. “We never knew what was going to happen.” Many nights, it was hard to sleep.

Kelly’s fears were chillingly exemplified this month after five people experiencing homelessness in New York and Washington, DC, were shot, two fatally. The shootings are resurfacing daily atrocities faced by unhoused people around the country.

“Homelessness is a very dangerous undertaking,” especially for women, older adults, people with severe mental health issues, and people with substance abuse issues, who “are more likely to be attacked or victimized on the street,” said Donald Whitehead, executive director for the National Coalition for the Homeless (NCH), who himself was previously homeless. “These kinds of activities are happening all the time.”

There were at least 1,852 reported violent attacks on unhoused people by suspects who were not homeless from 1999 to 2019, including “murder, beatings, rape, and mutilations,” according to the NCH, which aggregates such data — many more go unreported. The incidents included 515 fatal attacks, including victims being shot, stabbed, set on fire, and drowned. The group is now revising how it collects this data to also include attacks in which the perpetrator did not clearly express bias based on the victim’s housing status, as well as crimes where both the attacker and victim were homeless, to more accurately reflect the overall “level of violence that people face on the streets of this country,” Whitehead said.

The suspect in the latest series of shootings, identified as Gerald Brevard III, can be seen in video footage of one of the incidents obtained by the New York Post pacing back and forth next to an unhoused man in a sleeping bag on the sidewalk. He nudges the man with his foot multiple times while he looks around, as if to check if he is awake and if anyone is watching, before pulling out a gun, shooting him, and running away. Brevard himself had previously been homeless and has a history of mental illness, his relatives told the New York Times.

