Uber And Lyft Won't Let Me Remove All My Credit Cards And I'm Not Cool With It

When I feared my Uber account was hacked, the app wouldn't allow me to remove my credit card.

I recently received a suspicious text message with an "Uber code," though I wasn't using the ride-hailing app. Terrified that someone was trying to hack into my Uber account, I opened the app to remove my credit card information. But Uber wouldn't let me.

Uber requires users to maintain at least one payment method in its app. "Deleting your only active payment method is not allowed," a prompt read when I tried to remove the last of two credit cards. I continued to freak out, imagining a fraudster wreaking havoc with my credit card.

I sought answers on Uber's help page. Under "I think my account has been hacked," the company recommended resetting the password. OK, but what I really wanted to do was remove my credit card!

An Uber spokesperson said in an email, "We require a payment method on file in the event of failed charges due to a number of scenarios such as bank declines, insufficient funds, or fraud scams." This is a measure the company put in place to ensure payment and "prevent fraud or failed charges" by users. Unlike e-commerce platforms where the site has time to complete the transaction before products are shipped, "when you request a ride, a driver shows up within minutes and the trip ends before your final fare is calculated and fully processed, including any tips added post-trip."



Uber's security team looked into my case and confirmed that yes, someone else was trying to log in to my account. The text I got was part of its two-factor authentication protection, and it prevented the hacker from accessing my account.

A spokesperson said in a statement, "The reason you received a [two-factor authentication] text message was because we detected someone trying to login to your account from a new device."

But Uber still wouldn't let me remove my credit card information.

In other words: if I wanted to keep an Uber account, I had no choice but to link it to a credit card number. Otherwise, I could delete my account. If you use Apple Pay and link it to your Uber account, you do have the option of deleting your credit cards — but then you can't unlink Apple Pay.

The spokesperson said the credit card number "is both encrypted and hidden so all that's visible are the last four digits and expiration date. This is to prevent someone from stealing your credit card number even if they're able to gain access to your Uber account."



"All that said, it's our policy to refund riders for any unauthorized charges on their account, so they're not on the hook for trips they didn't take," Uber's statement said.