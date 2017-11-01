Those Colored Contact Lenses Can Seriously Damage Your Eyes And People Are Worried

Decorative lenses are often sold over the counter illegally, and the damage to eyes can be serious.

Some colored contact lenses that people are buying over the counter at beauty supply and novelty stores to complete their Halloween look — or just in general — are being sold illegally and could be dangerous, law enforcement officials say.



The Department of Justice has charged Geo Medical, a Korean company that makes decorative and colored contact lenses, with "illegally bringing contact lenses into the United States by dramatically undervaluing shipments in documents submitted to customs officials." It also charged operators of the store Takashima in Los Angeles and Orange counties with illegally selling colored lenses without prescriptions.

Colored contacts "are medical devices," according to the FDA. "Places that advertise them as cosmetics or sell them over the counter, without a prescription, are breaking the law."

In 2013, the US Food and Drug Administration found that lenses made by Geo were contaminated with microorganisms, and put them on a "red list" restricting imports.

"We believe that Geo Medical severely undervalued the shipments to avoid customs scrutiny, which would have led to the seizure of the contact because of the FDA action following the discovery of contaminated products," said a spokesman for the US Attorney's Office, Central District of California to BuzzFeed News.