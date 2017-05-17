Uber Will Soon Deliver From One In Four McDonald's Stores

McDonald's is expanding delivery via Uber to 1,000 additional restaurants, the company announced on May 31, and by the end of June the partners will deliver from 3,500 total stores nationwide.

The partnership between the burger chain and the UberEATS app now applies to more than 2,000 McDonald's restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle, Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas, DC, Fresno, San Antonio, Columbus, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego and Tampa. With a $5 booking fee from Uber, an Egg McMuffin meal will cost about $11 when delivered by the car service — and more if you tip the courier, or if your delivery is in a busy area.

That high price could be a problem, as customers have proven to like McDonald's most when it's cheap, but the Golden Arches has been looking to grow US sales through delivery, which it already offers in other countries. It's most popular in Asia and the Middle East, where restaurants generate up to 40% of their sales from delivery. Globally, the chain saw nearly $1 billion in delivery sales last year.