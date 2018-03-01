The Equifax Breach Is Even Worse Than We Thought

The company said an additional 2.4 million people were affected by last year's data breach.

The credit reporting agency said the breach had exposed people's names and partial driver's license information, but "in the vast majority of cases, it did not include consumers' home addresses, or their respective driver's license states, dates of issuance, or expiration dates."

(It's not a bad idea to freeze your credit if you've been impacted by the incident.)