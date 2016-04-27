Pre-Chopped Fruits And Veggies Are The Newest Food Trend

More shoppers are waking up to the joy of a pre-chopped squash, and sales are on a rampage.

Grocers have tapped into one of the detested activities among home cooks: chopping fruits and vegetables. The pre-chopped fruit and veg business is booming.

"Consumer lifestyles continue to get busier and in turn, demand more convenient meal solutions," according to consumer research firm Nielsen. Prepared produce also helps consumers eat fresh, healthier food with less effort.

Sales of washed, chopped, or bagged fresh produce have been growing at a faster clip than old-school whole fruits and vegetables. According to Nielsen, dollar sales of so-called "value-added" fruits (which only includes fresh products, not frozen and canned) grew at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% from 2011 to 2015, and "value-added" vegetables by 8.7% per year, compared to just 2.9% for all produce during the period. Not only are prices of chopped produce rising, consumers are also adding higher-priced items to their shopping carts.

Overall, "sales growth of value-added fruits and vegetables are twice that of regular produce," reported Supermarket News.

The trend is led by families with children and empty nesters, who show an interest in smaller package sizes, according to Nielsen.

