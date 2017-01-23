The All-Day Breakfast Boom At McDonald's Is Over

Sales are falling again, despite all that demand for late-night hash browns.

It's hard to beat the launch of all-day breakfast, McDonald's has found.

Customers cheered when the chain began selling McMuffins and hash browns throughout the day back in October, 2015, and sales shot up almost immediately. They kept growing for the next year.

But that streak is now over. Even the addition of McGriddles to the all-day breakfast menu last September couldn't keep it going, with McDonald's sales falling by 1.3% in the final three months of 2016, the company reported on Monday.

In fact, the all-day breakfast launch now looks like "a huge flop," said Richard Adams, a former McDonald's franchise owner who now works as consultant to McDonald's franchisees. "All Day Breakfast has not 'turned around' McDonald's," Adams wrote in an email to BuzzFeed News.