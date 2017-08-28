BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here's What's On Sale At Whole Foods Now That Amazon Has Taken Over

business

Here's What's On Sale At Whole Foods Now That Amazon Has Taken Over

Staple grocery items such as ground beef, eggs, avocados, and almond butter were deeply discounted on Monday.

By Venessa Wong

Headshot of Venessa Wong

Venessa Wong

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 28, 2017, at 4:06 p.m. ET

Today is the start of a whole new chapter at Whole Foods, now officially owned by Amazon. The high-end grocer has a plan to shed its "Whole Paycheck" reputation, and that begins with sales on "best-selling grocery staples" that'll almost make people think they're shopping at a normal supermarket. More benefits will come down the line for shoppers who are also Amazon Prime members.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

Orange signs around a Whole Foods store in Manhattan promoted the new "Whole Foods + Amazon" alliance. Tomatoes on the vine were about $1.99 per pound on Monday (43% off).

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

A Haas avocado was $1.49, an entire $1 cheaper than normal (40% off).

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

Bananas were 49 cents per pound (38% off).

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuji apples were $1.99 per pound, a whole $1.50 (43%) less than normal.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

Almond butter was $6.99 (13% off).

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

At $3.19, a dozen extra large brown eggs was 60 cents (16%) less than normal.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

New York strip steak was $13.99 per pound, a $5 (26%) discount, and ground beef cost as little as $4.99 per pound (29% off).

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT

Salmon fillets were $5 (33%) less per pound than previously.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

A rotisserie chicken was $7.99, which isn't Costco-level cheap, but still $1 (11%) less than usual.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

The grocer even had a display of Amazon devices on sale, including the Amazon Echo for $99.99 and the Echo Dot for $44.99.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

Of course, if customers want any these Amazon-sponsored discounts delivered, they still have to use Instacart, which is still the grocer's exclusive delivery partner.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

Amazon Will Start Lowering Prices At Whole Foods Starting Monday

Amazon Is Buying Whole Foods, And The Grocery Industry Is In Big Trouble

Whole Foods Is A Luddite Among Retailers. Can Amazon Fix It?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT