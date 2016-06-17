Strangely, You Bake The New Deep Fried Twinkies

It's an important detail for all the health-conscious deep fried Twinkie eaters.

Just as the Food and Drug Administration introduced new guidelines for nutrition labeling on food products — in hopes of encouraging people to make more informed decisions about their diets — Twinkies and Ho Hos maker Hostess has decided to throw caution to the wind and launch a Deep Fried Twinkie.

The timing isn't exactly wrong: Despite consumers' alleged commitment to healthy eating, data from Nielsen show sales of packaged snack cakes are rising. In the twelve months ending in April, U.S. snack cake sales were up 3.3% to roughly $5.96 billion.

It's welcome trend for Hostess, which declared bankruptcy in 2012 after consumers abandoned the company's spongy treats. In 2013 it was bought by a partnership between private equity firm Apollo Global Management and billionaire C. Dean Metropoulos for $410 million. The Twinkie was saved.

Data from Euromonitor show that while Hostess' U.S. sales shot up after the acquisition, it has struggled to maintain that momentum.