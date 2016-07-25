Starbucks Is Now Letting Baristas Wear Fedoras

After Starbucks employees recently complained about declining morale at cafes due to reduced hours, the company brought forward a 2017 pay raise to this October and offered new healthcare and stock benefits.

But when old-economy traditions like pay and healthcare fail to boost morale, companies must innovate. In its latest move to be "the employer of choice," Starbucks today announced a new dress code that expands not only baristas' choice of pants (they can wear dark jeans now) and hair color, but also the selection of Starbucks-sanctioned headwear.