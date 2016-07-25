BuzzFeed News

Starbucks Is Now Letting Baristas Wear Fedoras

business

Starbucks Is Now Letting Baristas Wear Fedoras

The bucket hat, however, still gets no respect.

By Venessa Wong

Headshot of Venessa Wong

Venessa Wong

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 25, 2016, at 1:19 p.m. ET

?smail ?iydem / Getty Images

After Starbucks employees recently complained about declining morale at cafes due to reduced hours, the company brought forward a 2017 pay raise to this October and offered new healthcare and stock benefits.

But when old-economy traditions like pay and healthcare fail to boost morale, companies must innovate. In its latest move to be "the employer of choice," Starbucks today announced a new dress code that expands not only baristas' choice of pants (they can wear dark jeans now) and hair color, but also the selection of Starbucks-sanctioned headwear.

Freedom!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Castle Rock Entertainment / Via giphy.com

In a letter sent to employees earlier this month about improving the "partner experience," Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz reinforced the company's commitment to being one that "that not only cares for its people but gives them opportunities to be their best selves." Dress code changes would be aimed at "expanding your options, providing more room for self-expression, and allowing you to choose from items that may already be part of your everyday wardrobe," he wrote.

"Top off your look with beanies, fedoras and other suitable hats in brown, gray or black," the new code reads, "making sure they’re clean and free from snags," of course.

Starbucks

Hats that made the Starbucks "yes list": the Fedora, bowler, baseball cap, flat cap, newsboy, Panama and trilby. Obviously Starbucks logo hats are okay too.

Starbucks

Not that Starbucks is ready to unleash complete hat anarchy. Bucket hats, berets, "anything with large non-Starbucks logos," and patterns are still prohibited.

Starbucks

To recap: Yes to Panama hats; NO to bucket hats.

Starbucks
Once again, the humble bucket hat gets the shaft.

m01229 / Via Flickr: 39908901@N06

Yes to fedoras; but NO to fedoras with "loud patterns." Keep it classy, people — this is Starbucks.

Starbucks

And absolutely NO COWBOY HATS and NO BERETS.

Starbucks | Massonstock / Getty Images

But workers can have purple hair now! Just no sprays, glitter, chalks, or temporary products.

Starbucks
Workers are pretty excited, even if it doesn't address all their issues.

THEY UPDATED THE DRESS CODE AT WORK AND WE CAN HAVE COLORED HAIR. ð­â¥ï¸ #ToBeAPartner
#1 Dad @Blakeyface

THEY UPDATED THE DRESS CODE AT WORK AND WE CAN HAVE COLORED HAIR. ð­â¥ï¸ #ToBeAPartner

Starbucks dress code change is the best thing to happen to me this year. I was going insane this morning ð­â¤ï¸ðð¼ @Barista_Life_
Sydney Hinkle @SHinkle07

Starbucks dress code change is the best thing to happen to me this year. I was going insane this morning ð­â¤ï¸ðð¼ @Barista_Life_

I'm so excited for the new dress code! catch me wearing a dress and pink hair tomorrow thanks @Starbucks #tobeapartner
Dess @desic737

I'm so excited for the new dress code! catch me wearing a dress and pink hair tomorrow thanks @Starbucks #tobeapartner

