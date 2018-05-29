Starbucks Will Close This Afternoon To Focus On "Anti-Bias, Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion"

Starbucks will close 8,000 US stores starting at 2 p.m. today to address racial bias after last month's arrest of two black men who were waiting for a business meeting.

Starbucks will close 8,000 US stores on Tuesday starting at 2 p.m. in each time zone to engage 175,000 employees in a "conversation and learning session on race, bias, and the building of a diverse welcoming company," according to the company. They will remain closed for the rest of the evening. The store closures follow the controversial April 12 arrests of two black men who were waiting for a business meeting in a Philadelphia Starbucks store, which drew national attention and sparked protests .

@ZombieArcZoetic @missydepino @Starbucks As a white person who knew a white woman who used a Philly Starbucks as her virtual office for months -- even for meeting clients, who also didn't order anything -- and who wasn't harassed by employees or police, I'd say the racist claims are accurate :(

"May 29 isn’t a solution, it's a first step," wrote Starbucks' executive vice president for US retail, Rossann Williams, in a note to all employees. "By educating ourselves on understanding bias and how it affects our lives and the lives of the people we encounter and serve, we renew our commitment to making the third place welcoming and safe for everyone." The "third place" is a central concept at the company about how Starbucks serves as a place that is not work or home where you connect with people.



The incident has damaged Starbucks' brand reputation and consumer perception in the following weeks, according to survey data from YouGov BrandIndex.

In response, Starbucks is sending stores "tool kits" on Tuesday to facilitate discussions in small, self-guided groups about "understanding racial bias and the history of public accommodations in the United States, with future trainings addressing all aspects of bias and experiences," according to the company. It recently has also clarified its guest policy to allow people who haven't purchased anything to use the bathroom, although it has added that the stores are not to be used for sleeping, smoking, or drug use.



While Starbucks' 7,000 licensed stores (the ones found in hotels, universities, and airports, for example) will remain open on Tuesday, they will receive the training materials at a later point.

The event comes less than two months after two 23-year-old black men — Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson — were arrested in a Philadelphia store where they were waiting for a business meeting. They had asked to use the bathroom but were denied because they hadn't bought anything. When they did not leave at a manager's request, an employee called 911, saying, "I have two gentlemen in my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave."

Police arrived shortly after and arrested Robinson and Nelson. Video of the arrest uploaded by a witness went viral on Twitter. Andrew Yaffe, the business partner they were waiting for, can be seen in the video demanding an explanation.