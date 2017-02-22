Chatter About Starbucks Turned Negative After Its Promise To Hire Refugees

Consumer perception of the brand fell sharply after it announced plans to hire 10,000 refugees last month, according to daily polling.

Last month, responding to President Trump's executive order on immigration, Starbucks announced it would hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years. While some supported the company's decision, others called for a boycott, saying the company should focus its hiring on US citizens. The hashtag #BoycottStarbucks was trending.

It now appears that the coffee chain's image among consumers declined after the announcement, according to survey data from YouGov BrandIndex, which runs a daily tracking survey measuring public sentiment toward major brands.

The survey asks people if they have heard anything about a brand in recent weeks, and if it was positive or negative. The brand's final score reflects the balance of positive vs. negative sentiment.

For Starbucks, its consumer perception score has fallen from 11 on the day of the announcement — meaning 11% more people responded positively than negatively — down to 4 this week.