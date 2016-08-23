Starbucks Can Add As Much Ice As It Wants, Judge Rules

At Starbucks, a judge has ruled, a glass full of ice is not half empty.

Alexander Forouzesh, a Los Angeles resident and defender of the people, has lost his legal battle to stop Starbucks from filling its cups with too much ice. That ice, his lawsuit alleged, robbed thirsty customers of the precious ounces of fluid they paid for and are entitled to.

But on Friday, a California judge dismissed Forouzesh's claims that he and others were defrauded and "suffered injury in fact and lost money" due to the over-iced drinks.

"We are pleased with the court’s decision and the judge’s comments on the matter," a Starbucks spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The lawsuit alleged that "a Starbucks customer who orders a Venti Cold Drink receives only 14 fluid ounces of that drink — just over half the advertised amount, and just over half the amount for which they are paying."

The injustice doesn't end there. "A Starbucks customer who orders and pay

for a Venti iced coffee, expecting to receive 24 fluid ounces of iced coffee based on Starbucks' advertisement and marketing, will instead receive only about 14 fluid ounces of iced coffee," he claimed.

But isn't the ice an integral part of the iced coffee? Not according to Forouzesh. Ice, his suit declared, is not a "fluid."

There is, in fact, an official measurement system Starbucks uses for ice in its cold drinks. Just look at the lines on the cup: depending on the drink, the lines are used as a reference for how much liquid should be added. In an iced coffee, for example, the cup is filled to the third line and then topped with ice.