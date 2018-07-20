More People Are Getting Sick From Raw Veggie Trays

Think twice about picking from that vegetable tray at a summer picnic. The number of people who have gotten sick from eating Del Monte veggie trays has increased to 237 from four states in the Midwest, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They contracted cyclosporiasis, the same disease that McDonald's customers recently caught from eating salad. Both outbreaks are being investigated by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration. It's been a bad year for raw produce: Romaine lettuce was the cause of a deadly E. coli outbreak earlier this year and precut melon was linked to a multistate outbreak of salmonella.

Del Monte's veggie trays have been linked to an ongoing outbreak that led the company to recall its trays of raw broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip in mid-June. More cases continued to be associated with the outbreak after the recall. "Most people reported buying the trays at Kwik Trip convenience stores," according to the CDC.