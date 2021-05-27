 Skip To Content
Are You A Person Of Color Who Has Been Working Remotely? We’d Like To Hear From You.

Are You A Person Of Color Who Has Been Working Remotely? We’d Like To Hear From You.

How has working from home over the last year changed your company’s culture and your experience of work?

By Venessa Wong

Picture of Venessa Wong Venessa Wong BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 27, 2021, at 4:58 p.m. ET

Miniseries / Getty Images

Everyone’s experience of work was turned upside down over the last year. If you’re a person of color who has been working remotely throughout the pandemic, we’d like to hear how the last year has changed the culture at your company, and how it’s changed your personal experience of work.

Please fill out this form; we may contact you to be featured in a future BuzzFeed News story.

