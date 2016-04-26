Hershey Shifts Gears As Chocolate Consumption Slows

Hershey is shifting attention to meat snacks as the public's chocolate cravings subside.

Hershey has a serious problem on its hands: People are eating less chocolate, both in the U.S. and other markets.

The company reported a sales decline of 4.3% in North America in its most recent quarter, which it blamed on a shorter Easter season. But bigger problems loom.

Chocolate consumption per capita in the U.S. peaked about a decade ago, CNBC reported. In 2015, the average American ate about 9.5 pounds of chocolate — down by nearly 25% from 12.6 pounds in 2006.

What's driving growth in the chocolate business now is rising prices, tied in part to Americans buying more high-end chocolates. "Whilst premium chocolate

confectionery has traditionally maintained a relatively small presence in the

U.S., consumer trends continue to move upscale," according to a report by researcher Euromonitor International.