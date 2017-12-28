BuzzFeed News

23 Of Our Favorite Business Stories Of 2017

business / bestof2017

Amazon swallowed retail, massive hacks turned privacy into a joke, food was bad, RiRi was good, and everyone sued Betsy DeVos. Oh, what a year!

By Venessa Wong

Posted on December 28, 2017, at 9:31 a.m. ET

1. Pearl Parties Are Taking Over Facebook Live, But Buyer Beware

Allison Dickson

2. Meet The "Young Saints" Of Bethel Who Go To College To Perform Miracles

Max Whittaker for BuzzFeed News; Lettering by Madelene Wikskaer / BuzzFeed News

3. People Are Saying Starbucks' New Holiday Cup Is Totally Gay

BuzzFeed News

4. Airlines Treat You Badly Because They Can

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News
5. How One Generation Changed The Way We Think About Furniture

Jared Oriel for BuzzFeed News

6. RiRi's New Makeup Line Brings New Shades To Sephora

Inez and Vinoodh/Fenty Beauty

7. How America's Student Loan Giant Dropped The Ball

Google Earth

8. How Fashion Nova Built An Entire Fashion Company Completely On Instagram

Courtney Menard for BuzzFeed News
9. There's A Fight Brewing Between The NYPD And Silicon Valley's Palantir

Matt Chase for BuzzFeed News

10. 12 Things Millennials Aren't Buying

Why aren't millennials buying diamonds? https://t.co/yMmkzFUFBb
The Economist @TheEconomist

Why aren't millennials buying diamonds? https://t.co/yMmkzFUFBb

Reply Retweet Favorite

11. People Are Losing A Bunch Of Money From These Scams On Amazon

Loic Venance / AFP / Getty Images

12. There's A Wild Fight Being Waged Over Organic Chickens

Leon Neal / Getty Images
13. The SEC Just Fined A Unicorn Startup For The First Time

Steve Jennings / Getty Images

14. For A Glimpse At The Billionaire Class, Check Out Betsy DeVos's Finances

Photo Illustration by BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

15. Their Home Was In Foreclosure. Then It Was Sold On Reality TV.

Peter Gamlen for BuzzFeed News

16. Asians With “Very Familiar Profiles”: How Princeton’s Admissions Officers Talk About Race

Daniel Hulshizer / ASSOCIATED PRESS
17. Betsy DeVos Is Being Sued By 17 States Over For-Profit College Rules

Darron Cummings / AP

18. Airbnb's Mega Hosts Are Turning It Into Just Another Travel Booking Site

Airbnb

19. Chipotle Can't Seem To Get Its Customers Back

Christine Chau / Via Flickr: 64190947@N03

20. Your Fidget Spinner Is Reshaping The Retail Industry

AP/Carlos Osorio
21. "Not Safe For Celiacs" — Gluten-Free Cheerios Are Still Drawing Complaints

Thomas Heyman / Via Flickr: thomaaas

22. Hard Lessons: Putting Troubled Kids In Strict Environments Is Big Business For Camelot Education

Carlo Giambarresi for BuzzFeed News

23. A Farewell To The Father Of The Latte

F Bohac / Via Flickr: fbohac
