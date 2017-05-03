People Broke Into My Starbucks App And Charged Me $100

Despite being linked to people's credit cards and used in a quarter of the company's sales, the Starbucks app still lacks a standard security measure.

The timing was perfect on this one.

Last week, just as I finished writing a story about "unauthorized activity" on Chipotle's payment system, I received an email alert from Starbucks. It contained a receipt for reloading $100 onto my Starbucks mobile app, using my saved credit card.

The problem, of course, was that I had nothing to do with that transaction. By the time I opened the app to see what was going on, the fraudster had already made three purchases at a Starbucks in San Diego: one for $48.32, one for $49.75, and another for $15.83.

By the time I was on the phone with customer service, my account had been completely emptied.

This is not a new thing — it's called an account takeover, and it's a long-running problem with the Starbucks app. In 2015, customers of the coffee chain reported having their accounts reloaded using their stored credit cards and then emptied, possibly onto gift cards that the scammers then sold at a discount on the black market.

At the time, the company said that because many consumers reuse usernames and passwords on multiple sites and apps, criminals were obtaining stolen logins from hacked websites and trying them out in the Starbucks app.

"We have a team of engineers dedicated to advancing our security and fraud prevention capabilities," the company said in a statement at the time.

But two years later, the Starbucks app still seems vulnerable to exactly the same weakness. Despite the app being linked to people's credit cards and capable of charging money to them at will, the company confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it does not support two-factor authentication — a widespread security measure that typically involves the user being sent a code via text message or email when attempting to log in from a new device.

It's a notable weakness, given that mobile payment now represents about 25% of all Starbucks transactions. For a chain that brought in $13.2 billion in sales in fiscal 2016 just through company-operated stores in the US, Canada, and Latin America, that means billions of dollars flowing through the app.

"Relying on usernames and passwords is a failure because no matter what you do, there will always be some percentage of users, probably double digits, who will use a password that they used somewhere else," said journalist Brian Krebs, author of Krebs on Security.



"I was surprised that in two years, Starbucks hasn’t gotten more aggressive," said Rob LaMear, CEO of US Cyber Vault. LaMear said his and his wife's Starbucks accounts were both recently compromised. With a global brand, there's "a lot of volume at play here."

A Starbucks spokesperson said in an email to BuzzFeed News that "while account takeover (ATO) activity is an industry wide challenge, we see only a tiny fraction of one percent of our account holders impacted."

Meanwhile, a slow trickle of complaints from Starbucks customers continues to emerge on social media.