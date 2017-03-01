McDonald's Will Soon Offer Delivery

McDonald's is trying to figure out how to keep sales growing as the all-day breakfast boost dies down, and the chain seems to have identified the next big thing: delivery.

The Golden Arches stated in a filing on Wednesday that it is experimenting with different delivery models, including partnering with third-party delivery services throughout the world. "One of the most significant disruptions in the restaurant business today is the rapid increase in delivery," the filing stated. "Coupled with the explosive growth in third-party delivery companies, the landscape has created an exceptional opportunity for growth," according to the document.

"No other food company in the world has this reach and ability to be this convenient to so many customers through delivery," the company said. In McDonald's five largest markets — US, France, the UK, Germany, and Canada — nearly 75% of the population live within 3 miles of a McDonald’s. "Because of our extraordinary footprint, McDonald’s is uniquely positioned to become the global leader in delivery."



American customers have long dreamed of a day when they wouldn't have to leave their sofa for an Egg McMuffin or Big Mac. The chain has a small home-delivery pilot in Florida.