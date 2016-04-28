McDonald's Has A Bunch Of Experiments Going On

As the Golden Arches tries to sustain its rebound from a U.S. sales slump, the fast-food chain has been experimenting with a number of tweaks to its classic menu of burgers and chicken nuggets.

"We're innovating to address customers' changing demands at every price tier," McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook said on an earnings call last week.

Starting in early March, about 140 McDonald’s restaurants in Oregon and southwest Washington started testing a new Chicken McNuggets recipe with no artificial preservatives, Crain's reported.

"More than ever, customers care about where their food comes from and how it is prepared," the company said in an emailed statement. "Customers in Portland have responded favorably."

This isn't the only poultry change the company is working on: Last year, it committed to serve chicken without antibiotics important to human medicine by March 2017 in the U.S.

McDonald's said its classic McNugget already is100% white meat chicken with no artificial flavors or colors. A spokesperson declined to provide the ingredients list for the new Portland recipe, saying, "Since this is a test, we’re not getting into all the specifics yet."

In case you were wondering, this is what's in a Chicken McNugget now:

