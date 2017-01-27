McDonald's Is Shrinking

For the second year in a row, the Golden Arches cut its store count — in the US, at least.

Not only did McDonald's have a tough time maintaining the excitement generated by the 2015 launch of all-day breakfast, it also shrank its US store count by 104 locations in 2016.

The Golden Arches ended the year with 14,155 domestic restaurants, down from 14,259 a year earlier. It's a small change for the world's largest burger chain, but it was the second year it closed more stores it than opened in its home country. It ended 2015 with 91 fewer US locations. The decline comes as McDonald's reduces the number of company-owned stores in favor of franchised restaurants.

A company spokesperson said in an email to BuzzFeed News, "We continued to focus on key elements of our business to strengthen and position us for long-term growth, which included closing a number of underperforming restaurants."