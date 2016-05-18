McDonald's Doubles Down On Cheap, Says "McPick 2" Deals Here To Stay

The price of raw ingredients is falling, and low-income Americans are still hurting. It's a perfect storm for the cheap hamburger.

In an ongoing price war that has been heating up with fast food competitors this year — driven in part by cheap commodities — McDonald's is making a long-term commitment to a new kind of low-cost deal, one that frees restaurants from the $1 price point of yesteryear.

The chain today said its "McPick 2" deals — which give customers a rotating menu of items to build a cheap, two-piece snack or meal, or two items to share — are now part of the company's value offerings nationwide. "We are committed to making McPick 2 our value platform that will continue to evolve over the foreseeable future," McDonald's spokeswoman Lainey Garcia told BuzzFeed News in an email.

For those who don't want to "McPick" two things, the Everyday Value Menu (formerly the Dollar Menu & More, though few things there still cost $1) will still be available.

Chains like Wendy's and Burger King have also focused on bundle deals (offering four or five items for $4), and some customers have been left missing simple old dollar menus, which allowed them to actually spend just a dollar.

