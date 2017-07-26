McDonald's Is Reportedly Planning A New Value Menu Because We Like Cheap Food

McDonald's is trying to be a better fast-food restaurant, and the path there, it publicly claims, is not cheap food. Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook told investors in clear terms on Tuesday that the company is "not obsessed about winning on value." Maybe so, but it's still reportedly planning a new lower-priced menu.

McDonald's leaders focused their comments to investors on flashier initiatives like delivery with UberEats, premium "Signature Crafted" burgers, store renovations, and fresh beef patties.

As for cheap eats, Easterbrook said, "We're not sure if that's the best place to be because we think we've got a lot more about our experience above and beyond value." Rather than "focus" on value, he further clarified, the company is merely aiming to "remain competitive on value."

The CEO's comments reinforced those made last month by McDonald's Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan, who said, "We're not necessarily looking to win on value because that's kind of a race to the bottom."

Yet as executives tout their upmarket plans to investors, McDonald's and its franchisees are also planning to reinstate a national value menu, according to an analyst report. This will be a reboot on the now-defunct "Dollar Menu & More" that was eliminated in January 2016 and replaced by regional "McPick" deals. There has not been a standardized, countrywide value menu since.

As it is, the Golden Arches are not scoring great with consumers for value. Research firm Technomic told BuzzFeed News that in a recent survey only 29% of McDonald's customers gave the chain high marks for value, compared to the the industry average of 40%.

While the company declined to confirm the report or provide details about the new value menu, Cowen and Company analyst Andrew Charles expects McDonald's to launch a national value platform launch in late 2017 or early 2018 that "will be focused on distinct $1, $2, and $3 price points," according to a recent report.



Cowens' analysts added in the report, "We continue to believe McDonald’s should avoid premium efforts (i.e., sandwiches priced above $5) given the recent history of limited success." The chain ditched its high-end custom burgers, which cost $8 to $10, last year.

