Lots Of People Who Stopped Eating At Chipotle Are Defecting To Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A is seeing more business from former Chipotle customers, as are Sweetgreen and Domino's.

Chipotle has struggled over the last two years to recover from a series of food safety scares. Despite attempts to win customers back with free food, loyalty programs, a big ad campaign, and new menu items like chorizo and queso, many haven't returned. The average store is making about 23% less than it was in 2015.

So where did diners go?

New data provided to BuzzFeed News by data analytics company Earnest Research shows that customers who stopped eating at Chipotle increasingly dined at Chick-fil-A. They also turned to delivery companies such as Grubhub/Seamless, Postmates, and DoorDash.

About 30% of people who ate at Chipotle in 2015 did not return in 2017, according to Earnest.

The company analyzed anonymized credit card data of more than 567,000 people who ate at Chipotle in 2015 to evaluate how their habits changed by 2017. Among the 166,630 customers in that group who stopped eating at Chipotle entirely, they went to Chick-fil-A 5.5% more in 2017 than in 2015. These people also increased their visits to salad chain Sweetgreen, Domino's, chicken fingers restaurant Raising Cane's, and fast-casual pizza chain Mod Pizza.

Andrew Robson, president of Earnest Research, said, "While our data showed that Chick-fil-A was the clear winner for churned Chipotle customers, it was also a winner for current Chipotle customers. Current​ Chipotle customers increased their total visits to Chick-fil-A by 22.4%."