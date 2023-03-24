“Love Is Blind” Season 4 Puts A Charismatic Cast Through The Same Sadistic Process

The usual conflicts unfold in Season 4. In-person chemistries disappoint compared to the fiery connections felt in conversation. Someone fails to move on from a connection they made in the pods and flirts behind their partner’s back when they finally all unite at a resort in Mexico. People grapple with the hurtful knowledge that they were not their partner’s first pick. As a viewer, there’s a sense now that these relationships peak in the pods, before things get real; the emotional fireworks at that early stage are the show’s greatest strength, and I love watching people develop a strong rapport by talking alone. But so many things go downhill from there. One of the big twists Netflix teases in the trailer is that one of the singles realizes he proposed to the wrong person and decides midseason to propose to someone else, forcing her to choose whether to let him back into her life after he dumped her in the pods.

That curveball aside, the fact that many of the same tensions pop back up season after season reflects either a lack of creativity on the part of producers or, more likely, a fundamental problem with the parameters of the show. Love Is Blind holds singles in speed-dating jail for 10 days and then slingshots them onto the fast track to marriage. But there’s no way to judge whether you are compatible life partners during a 38-day shooting schedule that is completely detached from reality.

During the vacation in Mexico, Jackelina has an intense emotional breakdown; it’s not clear exactly what it is about. “I’m thinking about home. I’m thinking about my people. I’m thinking about work,” she says in her confessional. “A real commitment to me is loving my family even though my family ain’t perfect. And I’m scared that I’ll lose him, that I’ll push him away.” Sobbing, Jackelina locks herself behind a door in the hotel room and tells fiancé Marshall, “Home will always be into play for me. I think this place right now is just temporary.” Marshall assures her, as best he can, that he is there for her, but they are, ultimately, still people who have known each other for a little more than a week. Her inability to cope with this overwhelming experiment is arguably more relatable than his unflinching optimism, which is as kind as it is baseless.