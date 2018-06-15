"The use of animal cell culture technology as a method of food production and manufacturing raises many important considerations from a technical and regulatory perspective," the FDA stated in a press release Friday. "In order to help foster dialogue regarding these emerging food technologies, and the considerations they raise, today the FDA announced a public meeting to discuss the opportunities and challenges of this new space."

It’s ironic: fake meat industrialists and their vegan allies are working hard on building real “factory farms” - truly deserving that name. Here they produce synthetic “fake meat” promising it to be better for human- and planet health. Stay tuned...

The Good Food Institute, which promotes substitutes to conventional meat, said in a statement today, "Clean meat is similar to conventionally produced meat in all relevant respects, except that the process does not involve slaughter."

Memphis Meats, a California-based company that has raised millions from Tyson, Cargill, Bill Gates, and Richard Branson, described cell culture as "a traditional technique used to make food — such as beer and yogurt."

Benjamina Bollag, cofounder and CEO of cultured meat company Higher Steaks, said in an email to BuzzFeed News, "We are delighted that the US is moving forward in terms of regulations so that clean meat companies can put together the right data to prove our products are safe."

Which agency should ultimately oversee these products has also been debated, although at the moment the FDA appears to have taken charge. The Good Food Institute said "it makes sense" for the FDA, which currently oversees all foods and food additives except meat, "to oversee the inspection and labeling of clean beef, chicken, duck, etc. as well."

But the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (separate from the US Cattlemen's Association) said that while it believes lab meat should be marketed as something other than "meat," it still wants "lab-grown protein" to be regulated by the same agency that handles regular meat: the USDA. NCBA said in a petition, "This novel meat food product is ultimately a perishable product and therefore subject to the same pathogens as all meat food products currently on the market." While next month's meeting was announced by the FDA, the NCBA "will use the opportunity to advocate for US Department of Agriculture (USDA) oversight of lab-grown fake meat products."