Krispy Kreme Has Been Lying To Us, Lawsuit Claims

As much as America tries to make sense of last week's election, one California man is boldly looking to the future, filing a $5 million class-action lawsuit against Krispy Kreme. In his lawsuit, Los Angeles resident Jason Saidian says Krispy Kreme misled the public by naming its doughnuts in a way that led people to believe they contained vitamin-rich fruits, despite them being completely fruit-free. Specifically at issue: Chocolate Iced Raspberry Filled, Glazed Raspberry Filled, and Glazed Blueberry Cake doughnuts and Glazed Blueberry Cake doughnut holes — all of which, the lawsuit says, contain no raspberries or blueberries. The health-conscious and misguided doughnut eater also learned that the chain's Maple Iced Glazed and Maple Bar doughnuts contain no maple syrup. Saidian claims he and other defrauded consumers paid a premium for doughnuts that supposedly contained healthy ingredients. The chain's lemon doughnuts contain lemon, its apple cinnamon doughnuts use real apples, and its strawberry doughnuts are made with strawberries. It makes the lack of raspberries all the more painful. "Raspberries are a rich source of Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Potassium, and dietary fiber," according to the complaint. "Furthermore, the nutrient profile of raspberries help fight against cancer, heart and circulatory disease, and age-related decline."

"Due to their blue color and round shape, the 'blueberry gumbits' are inserted strategically on the inside and outside of the Blueberry Products"

Adding insult to injury, the suit claims, the chain's Blueberry Cake doughnuts are studded with imitation blueberries. "The Blueberry Products contain imitation blueberries (referred to as “blueberry gumbits” by Defendant) which are made from inferior and potentially harmful ingredients such as corn syrup, Blue #2, and Blue #1," it says. "Due to their blue color and round shape, the 'blueberry gumbits' are inserted strategically on the inside and outside of the Blueberry Products to induce unsuspecting consumers into believing that the Blueberry Products contain actual blueberries."

It goes on to say that blueberries "have the potential to limit the development and severity of certain cancers and vascular diseases, including atherosclerosis, ischemic stroke, and neurodegenerative diseases of aging. Research suggests that blueberries are one of the richest sources of antioxidant phytonutrients." And maple syrup "contains an abundant amount of naturally occurring minerals such as calcium, manganese, potassium and magnesium" and "is also a source of beneficial antioxidants that 'have shown to help prevent cancer, support the immune system, lower blood pressure and slow the effects of aging.'" Those worried about blood pressure and vascular disease are unlikely to see a box of Krispy Kreme as preventative medicine, but that's beside the point, according to Barbara Rohr, Saidian's attorney. "This lawsuit, on behalf of consumers, concerns Krispy Kreme misleading consumers that its products contain premium ingredients such as blueberry, raspberry and maple syrup," she told BuzzFeed News. "This lawsuit is not about whether the doughnuts are healthy or not."

Krispy Kreme does not comment on ongoing or pending lawsuits, a spokesperson told Fox News.

The suit alleges: "Had Plaintiff and other consumers known that the products did not contain their premium ingredients, they would not have purchased the products or would have paid significantly less for the products. Therefore, plaintiff and consumers have suffered injury in fact as a result of defendant's deceptive practices."