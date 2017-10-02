Is McDonald's A Healthy Place For Kids To Eat Now?

A new report released by McDonald's shows more kids are ordering milk, juice, and water alongside their burger and fries. Here's what health experts have to say about the revamped Happy Meal.

More children around the world are ordering milk, juice, and water with their Happy Meals, according to a report released Monday by McDonald's.

While this reflects some parents and even children turning away from soda and its sugar and calories, it also seems to be a result of McDonald's removing soda as an explicit option on the Happy Meal menu board, which it did in 2014.

In the US, the chain told BuzzFeed News, the percentage of Happy Meal customers selecting milk, water, and juice rose to 46.8% last year, which was 10 percentage points higher than in 2013, the last year soda was included on the kids' menu board.

The percentages were about the same in 12 global markets covered in the survey, McDonald's said. Internationally, the company said it served "951 million water, fruit, vegetable, juice, and low-fat dairy items across 13 participating markets in 2016" through Happy Meals.

"Our menu has evolved over the years, and so has our mindset around how we engage our customers on nutrition," wrote Julia Braun, a registered dietitian nutritionist at McDonald’s, in a post on Medium in today. "Small steps have led to big changes and real progress."

"I think they’re definitely making positive strides to be responsible as a fast food establishment to make healthier options available, and help families stay on track with healthy eating," said Jill Castle, a registered dietitian focusing on childhood nutrition. "I hope other establishments will follow suit."



While health experts commend this progress, they continue to see ways for the Golden Arches to improve. "It's getting healthi-er," but the sugar content in the meal options remains high, said registered dietitian Victoria Feltman, cofounder of the healthy eating site AppleToZucchini.com.

For instance, the chocolate milk and yogurt at McDonald's -- which are offered as healthier alternatives -- together pack 28 grams of total sugar (which includes naturally occurring and added sugar). The American Heart Association recommends that children eat less than 25 grams of added sugars daily.

