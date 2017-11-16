BuzzFeed News

It's Almost Thanksgiving And Whole Foods Just Started A Huge Sale

It's still no Aldi, but Whole Foods is offering discounts on Thanksgiving staples ahead of our massive national food orgy.

By Venessa Wong

Venessa Wong

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 16, 2017, at 11:13 a.m. ET

Whole Foods has been running splashy sales on all of its excessively pricey foods since it was acquired by ruthless price-chopping overlord Amazon earlier this year, and never has this been bigger news than the week before Thanksgiving. It's still not Aldi-level cheap, but shopping at Whole Foods may no longer require your whole paycheck, as Amazon sets out to erase its new plaything's evil nickname.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

Let's start with the main event — turkeys, which are now $2.49 a pound, or $3.49 if you want an organic bird. This means you can get a 12-pound turkey at Whole Foods for the low LOW price of $30 to $42. (FWIW, Kroger is selling turkeys for $0.59 per pound for loyalty card shoppers, and Butterballs at Aldi are $0.99 per pound.)

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News, Kroger / Via weeklyads2.com

Chicken breast is $3.99 a pound at Whole Foods, or $5.99 per pound for the organic variety.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

This organic stuffing is $0.99 cheaper this week, at $3 per bag.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News
While a bag of gluten-free stuffing is now $6.99 at Whole Foods, after the $2 discount. Aldi has a gluten-free stuffing for $2.89 per bag.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News, Aldi / Via weeklyads2.com

Locally grown cranberries are 15% off in a New York Whole Foods.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

And turkey gravy is $0.49 off at $2.50 per box.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

Cornbread mix at $2 per bag is discounted by 33%.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News
Now, let's talk potatoes, Thanksgiving's glorious side dish. Russets are about half off at $0.59 per pound.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

Sweet potatoes are 10% less than normal at $0.89 per pound. (They're $0.38 per pound at Kroger.)

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News, Kroger / Via weeklyads2.com

And these organic yams at Whole Foods are 25% off at $1.49 per pound.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

Pumpkin and sweet potato purees are two for $5.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News
Bags of green beans are $4.99 each, a buck less than normal.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

While broccoli is half off at $1.49 per pound and organic broccoli is 38% off at $2.49 per pound.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

The organic sparkling cider is $0.50 less than normal at Whole Foods, which is probably a better deal than the liquor store will give you.

Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News
