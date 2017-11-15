BuzzFeed News

People Are Saying Starbucks' New Holiday Cup Is Totally Gay

People Are Saying Starbucks' New Holiday Cup Is Totally Gay

There's something about those hands.

By Venessa Wong

Venessa Wong

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 15, 2017, at 5:32 p.m. ET

This month, Starbucks announced its new holiday cup, which it promoted in a video featuring a same-sex couple holding hands.

It's just the next chapter in the unending drama that is Starbucks-holiday-cup, which was criticized by some in past years for not adequately honoring Christmas.

While people who follow both Starbucks holiday cup news and LGBT issues celebrated the video, the ordinary Starbucks customer probably didn't realize the cup might have a gay agenda.

We're loving @Starbucks' new festive ad with a lesbian couple. Can someone draw us a @LadyGaga cup please?
British LGBT Awards

We're loving @Starbucks' new festive ad with a lesbian couple. Can someone draw us a @LadyGaga cup please? https://t.co/HLjTufRFu8

Yet some keen observers speculated on Twitter that the two hands on the upper edge of the cup belong to a same-sex couple, holding hands like in the Starbucks' holiday cup video.

One user said, "I'm going w/the hand holders are gay."

Hey social media, are the "Christians" bitching about @Starbucks red cup &amp; inclusive message yet? PS, I'm going w/t…
Krista 😸

Hey social media, are the "Christians" bitching about @Starbucks red cup &amp; inclusive message yet? PS, I'm going w/t… https://t.co/QC6UbPpy40

"I can attest to the lesbianism of The Hands," my gay BuzzFeed colleague said upon careful inspection.

Another person wrote, "Great new #christmas campaign from @Starbucks featuring #lesbian couple on the Holiday Cup."

Great new #christmas campaign from @Starbucks featuring #lesbian couple on the Holiday Cup.
Rufus Dowling

Great new #christmas campaign from @Starbucks featuring #lesbian couple on the Holiday Cup.

One said, "I can’t tell the genders of the people holding hands, on this cup, could be an abomination, better not risk it," followed enigmatically by a laughing emoji.

@Starbucks I can't tell the genders of the people holding hands, on this cup, could be an abomination, better not risk it. 🤣
Linda Edgar

@Starbucks I can’t tell the genders of the people holding hands, on this cup, could be an abomination, better not risk it. 🤣

The new Starbucks cup has lesbian couple on it. Rom 1:26 "because of this,God gave them over to shameful lust"...
Jimmy H Peralez

The new Starbucks cup has lesbian couple on it. Rom 1:26 “because of this,God gave them over to shameful lust”...

We reached out to Starbucks, which did not confirm or deny if the hands belong to a same-sex couple. But if the Babadook and Pennywise are gay icons of the Halloween season, maybe Starbucks Ladies can take over the role this Christmas.

The company said in an emailed statement: "Each year during the holidays we aim to bring our customers an experience that inspires the spirit of the season, and we will continue to embrace and welcome customers from all backgrounds and religions in our stores around the world."

  1. Well, they didn't deny it. So, The Hands are definitely gay, right?

    Well, they didn't deny it. So, The Hands are definitely gay, right?
    Totally not gay
    Ehh, I'm not convinced either way
    Why do people even care what's on these cups?
