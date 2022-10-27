If You've Got Personal Finance Questions, We May Have Answers

Hi, I am Venessa and I write about money and class here at BuzzFeed News. You might have seen some of my stories about consumer finance issues like housing affordability or student loans. As our economy enters an uncertain time and people’s financial futures are up in the air, I want to hear more directly from our readers.

We are getting ready to launch a new column about personal finance and want to know what questions you have. Money — making it, spending it, sharing it, borrowing it, investing it — is complicated. From the ways it impacts our lives, emotions, and relationships to the many ethical questions it raises. There are times when we could use some guidance, or at least a third-party perspective. My hope is this column will be a safe place to both ask for both nuts-and-bolts advice on how to navigate big and small financial issues as well as an outlet for processing difficult feelings about money and class. There are times when we could use some guidance, or at least a third-party perspective. As I am a journalist, not a financial advisor, I will be reaching out to experts for their perspectives on your issues.

If you have questions about money, please send them to us using this form (we take your privacy seriously and will not share your personal information from the survey without your permission). We may use your question or contact you for a future story.

Also, if you are an avid reader of personal finance columns and have strong opinions about what you love and what you wished personal finance coverage looked like instead, I would love it if you’d write to me directly at venessa.wong@buzzfeed.com to share your thoughts. Reader feedback sincerely means a lot to me, so I want to know what you think. ●