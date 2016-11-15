Here's How Much Trump's Tax Cuts Would Save You

The average American household would save about $1,600 under the Trump plan, while the wealthiest 1% could save over $200,000 in taxes.

President-elect Trump has promised to "reduce taxes across-the-board, especially for working and middle-income Americans who will receive a massive tax reduction."

"I want to jumpstart America," he said earlier this year, promising job creation and economic growth.

Whether his proposed income tax cuts would significantly boost consumer spending and grow the economy is unclear. "The data on whether lower income taxes equate to more robust consumer spending is remarkably inconsistent," analysts at financial services firm William Blair wrote in a note.

"If your put money into people's pockets, they'll spend it," said Roberton Williams, the Sol Price Fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. The problem is lower-income consumers, who are most likely to spend any extra that stays in their pockets instead of going to the tax man — are not the biggest beneficiaries of the Trump tax plan. "The bulk of the benefit goes to the rich," he said.

Trump's proposed tax plan would reduce the number of tax brackets from seven to three, with the highest rate set at 33% for married filers earning more than $225,000.

Here are the three proposed tax brackets and rates from Trump's website: