She Bought Her House As The Market Peaked. Now She Regrets It.

As the frenzy tapers off and the economy seems to be moving toward another recession, some people who bought at the peak regret buying properties that now seem overpriced. BuzzFeed News heard from people around the country who bought a house in the last two years and said they now regret it financially. Overall, they described feeling trapped by rising housing costs — no matter if they rented or bought — and having little leverage against landlords, sellers, and banks: Many ended up in multiple bidding wars against other buyers and felt the price they closed at was ultimately too high, but did not see another option, as rents were also rising. Some who bought in the early months of the pandemic relied on video tours before closing, because COVID restrictions prevented them from entering their future houses (or touring them for as long as they would have liked). They later found costly problems with their homes that were not identified by their inspectors, whom they often met through their agents or lenders and who they felt did not protect their interests. Meanwhile, home repairs have been slow and expensive due to pandemic-related supply chain issues and labor shortages, and financing repairs is challenging when home values are set to decline.

All these factors have left these owners wondering whether it was worth it after all. “I almost feel like it’s a scam or a trick to get me more into debt. I worked so hard to get my credit up to even be able to apply for a mortgage,” Riggins said. Homeownership is “almost another way to keep people under.”

In May, Riggins’s $202,000 offer on a three-bedroom home with a yard was accepted — but interest rates were rising. “I started to back out so many times, especially when I was going through those bidding wars, and even with this, I didn't feel good about bidding that much,” she said. “I'll never forget when [my agent] did the paperwork and turned it in. I didn't get any sleep at night. ... I remember calling her the next morning and was like, ‘I'm thinking about backing out; maybe I should just find a place to rent.’” Riggins said that the agent reminded her that a home is an investment, that when rates were lower she could refinance, and suggested she “cut corners somewhere” or “try to pick up a part-time job.”